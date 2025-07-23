Orion Energy Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results on August 6, 2025

Orion Energy Systems will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, to discuss fiscal Q1 2026 results.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2026 first quarter results, which will be released before the market opens that morning. Participants are required to pre-register for the live call using a provided link to obtain the dial-in information. The company, which specializes in energy-efficient LED lighting, EV charging solutions, and maintenance services, focuses on delivering sustainable and innovative solutions to its customers. Orion is committed to helping clients achieve their financial and environmental goals while emphasizing high-quality service and operational responsibility. Additional information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Orion Energy Systems will share its fiscal 2026 first quarter results, indicating financial transparency and ongoing communication with stakeholders.

The conference call scheduled for August 6, 2025, demonstrates the company's commitment to investor relations and engagement.

Orion's focus on energy-efficient solutions positions the company favorably in a growing market that prioritizes sustainability and environmental goals.

The company's emphasis on high-quality and innovative solutions suggests a strong competitive edge in the energy solutions sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the Orion Energy Systems conference call?

The Orion Energy Systems conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can participate by pre-registering through the provided registration link to receive the dial-in information.

Where can I find the webcast of the Orion conference call?

The webcast can be accessed through the link provided in the press release for a live and replay option.

What financial results will Orion review on the call?

Orion will review its fiscal 2026 first quarter results during the conference call.

What services does Orion Energy Systems provide?

Orion Energy Systems provides energy-efficient LED lighting, EV charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services.

$OESX Insider Trading Activity

$OESX insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN B RICHSTONE has made 5 purchases buying 56,874 shares for an estimated $48,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER L WISHART-SMITH purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $5,598

MICHAEL H JENKINS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,682 shares for an estimated $4,999

ANTHONY L. OTTEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,149

SALLY A. WASHLOW has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,832 and 0 sales.

$OESX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $OESX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OESX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OESX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

$OESX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OESX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OESX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $1.5 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $2.0 on 06/27/2025

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Orion Energy Systems, Inc.



(NASDAQ: OESX) (





Orion Lighting





), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electrical vehicle charging station, and maintenance services solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release its results prior to the market’s opening that morning.











Webcast and Call Details











Date / Time:









Wednesday, August 6



th



at 10:00 a.m. ET









Live Call Registration:











https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIde1c5e72da894c38a80eeddf8816080d



















Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. Anyone can re-register if they lose the dial-in or PIN #.









Webcast & Replay:











https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3xdtb9oh





























About Orion Energy Systems



(at



www.orionlighting.com



)





Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.





Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress





here





or visit our website at



www.orionlighting.com



.







Engage with Us









X



:





@OrionLighting





and





@OrionLightingIR











StockTwits:







@OESX_IR















Investor Relations Contacts















Per Brodin, CFO





William Jones; David Collins









Orion Energy Systems, Inc.





Catalyst IR













pbrodin@oesx.com









(212) 924-9800 or





OESX@catalyst-ir.com











