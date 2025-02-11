ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $OESX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS ($OESX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $19,580,000, missing estimates of $27,810,983 by $-8,230,983.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OESX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY L. OTTEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,298
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 221,949 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,581
- US BANCORP \DE\ removed 210,058 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,067
- ANNANDALE CAPITAL, LLC added 173,339 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $148,534
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 123,153 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,534
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 66,851 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,284
- GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. removed 58,860 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,437
- GRACE & WHITE INC /NY added 50,138 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,115
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $599,313 of award payments to $OESX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWARD OF 47PB0025C0001 FOR THE O'NEILL FEDERAL BUILDING EV CHARGING STATION INSTALLATION PROJECT IN BOSTON,...: $599,313
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.