ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $OESX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS ($OESX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $19,580,000, missing estimates of $27,810,983 by $-8,230,983.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OESX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY L. OTTEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,298

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $599,313 of award payments to $OESX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.