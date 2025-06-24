ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $OESX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS ($OESX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $21,604,283 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OESX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN B RICHSTONE has made 5 purchases buying 56,874 shares for an estimated $48,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER L WISHART-SMITH purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $5,598

MICHAEL H JENKINS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,682 shares for an estimated $4,999

ANTHONY L. OTTEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,149

SALLY A. WASHLOW has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,832 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $599,313 of award payments to $OESX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.