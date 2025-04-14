Orion Energy Systems Appoints Board Member Sally Washlow To Replace Michael Jenkins As CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Orion Board member Sally Washlow as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, replacing Michael Jenkins, who is leaving the company.

Washlow, who joined Orion's Board in 2022, is an accomplished executive leader with over 25 years of experience driving business growth, operational excellence, and financial success.

Washlow previously served as President of Nasdaq-traded Cobra Electronics and was named CEO following its transition to private equity ownership as Cedar Electronics.

Earlier in her career, Washlow held leadership roles at Motorola and LG Electronics. Most recently, she has served as a Practice Leader for LHH's International Center for Executive Options. She has also served on a variety of public and private boards and currently serves on the board of Data IO and Northbrook Bank & Trust a subsidiary of Wintrust Financial.

Additionally, the Board promoted EVP and President of Orion Services Group, Scott Green, to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Green has nearly thirty years of lighting industry experience. He joined Orion in 2013 with the acquisition of Harris Lighting where he served in senior leadership roles. As COO, Green will be primarily responsible for Orion's sales and project management functions.

Orion also announced that it expects revenue near the midpoint of its $77 million to $83 million revenue outlook range for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

