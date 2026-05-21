Orion Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OEC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Orion SA (Symbol: OEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.72, changing hands as high as $6.83 per share. Orion SA shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.345 per share, with $12.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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