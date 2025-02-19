News & Insights

Markets
OESX

Orion Begins $3 Mln LED Retrofits & Electrical Upgrades For Federal Agency

February 19, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Wednesday announced that it has commenced installing LED lighting for a federal agency, with current purchase orders totaling $3 million and potential for expansion. The project is set for completion in the first half of the company's FY 2026.

OESX is delivering a turnkey solution for a Southeastern U.S. facility, featuring BAA-compliant LED lighting retrofits, electrical upgrades, and project management. The project will boost energy efficiency and support modernization efforts.

This contract builds on Orion's ongoing government work, including a $9.6 million LED lighting retrofit for the Department of Defense in Europe.

Orion CEO Mike Jenkins emphasized the company's long-standing partnership with a federal entity, highlighting its commitment to enhancing energy efficiency in government facilities. He noted that the project reinforces Orion's expertise in delivering energy-efficient solutions that improve workplace environments and safety. Jenkins also expressed enthusiasm for contributing to the facility's remodel with BAA-compliant LED lighting and critical infrastructure upgrades.

OESX is currently trading at $0.8452 or 1.8313% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OESX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.