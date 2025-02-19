Orion Begins $3 Mln LED Retrofits & Electrical Upgrades For Federal Agency

(RTTNews) - Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Wednesday announced that it has commenced installing LED lighting for a federal agency, with current purchase orders totaling $3 million and potential for expansion. The project is set for completion in the first half of the company's FY 2026.

OESX is delivering a turnkey solution for a Southeastern U.S. facility, featuring BAA-compliant LED lighting retrofits, electrical upgrades, and project management. The project will boost energy efficiency and support modernization efforts.

This contract builds on Orion's ongoing government work, including a $9.6 million LED lighting retrofit for the Department of Defense in Europe.

Orion CEO Mike Jenkins emphasized the company's long-standing partnership with a federal entity, highlighting its commitment to enhancing energy efficiency in government facilities. He noted that the project reinforces Orion's expertise in delivering energy-efficient solutions that improve workplace environments and safety. Jenkins also expressed enthusiasm for contributing to the facility's remodel with BAA-compliant LED lighting and critical infrastructure upgrades.

OESX is currently trading at $0.8452 or 1.8313% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.