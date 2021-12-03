Orion: Phase III Trial With Darolutamide Meets Primary Endpoint In MHSPC

(RTTNews) - Orion Oyj announced Orion's and Bayer's (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) phase III ARASENS trial showed an increase in overall survival evaluating darolutamide in combination with docetaxel and androgen deprivation therapy compared to docetaxel and androgen deprivation therapy, a standard of care in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The overall incidence of reported adverse events was similar between treatment arms, the company said.

Bayer plans to discuss the data from ARASENS with health authorities worldwide regarding the submission for marketing authorisation in this indication.

