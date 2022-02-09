Oriola to merge pharmacy chain Kronans Apotek with Apoteksgruppen in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finland's Oriola OKDBV.HE and Lithuania-based Euroapotheca have agreed to merge their respective pharmacy chains in Sweden, Kronans Apotek and Apoteksgruppen, in a joint venture.

Drug retailer and wholesale group Oriola said on Wednesday the two chains' enterprise values were around 400 million euros and 300 million euros, respectively.

The group said in a statement it would transfer liabilities of around 134 million euros to the new company, while Euroapotheca would transfer net debt of 82 million euros to it. Euroapotheca would also pay Oriola 24 million euros in cash.

It said the deal would result in an estimated one-time loss of around 10 million euros including transaction costs for Oriola, while parent company Oriola Corporation would book a 100 million euro loss as a result of loan receivables that are not transferred.

Oriola said it expected to finalise the deal in the second half of 2022 at the latest, and that the new company would have an estimated market share of around 25%.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

