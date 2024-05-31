News & Insights

Stocks

Orinoquia Real Estate Passes Annual Audit

May 31, 2024 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI SA (FR:MLORQ) has released an update.

The independent audit of Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.’s annual accounts indicates a true and fair view of the company’s financial position and operations for the year ending December 31, 2023. The audit, conducted according to Spanish standards, highlights the valuation of investments in equity and loans to group companies as a key aspect, with a particular focus on the recoverability of these investments.

For further insights into FR:MLORQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.