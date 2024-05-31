Orinoquia Real Estate Passes Annual Audit

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI SA (FR:MLORQ) has released an update.

The independent audit of Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.’s annual accounts indicates a true and fair view of the company’s financial position and operations for the year ending December 31, 2023. The audit, conducted according to Spanish standards, highlights the valuation of investments in equity and loans to group companies as a key aspect, with a particular focus on the recoverability of these investments.

