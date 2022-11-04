Orin Hirschman Takes Large Position in ABEO / Abeona Therapeutics

Orin Hirschman has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 791,818 shares of Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO). This represents 6.1% of the company.

The company recently released topline results for a key study, reporting:

The pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of EB-101 in 43 large chronic wound pairs in 11 subjects with RDEB. The large chronic wounds randomized and treated in VIITAL measured greater than 20 cm2 of surface area and had remained open for a minimum of six months and a maximum of 21 years (mean 6.2 years). The co-primary endpoints of the study were: 1) the proportion of RDEB wound sites with greater than or equal to 50% healing from baseline, comparing randomized treated with matched untreated (control) wound sites at the six-month timepoint, as determined by direct investigator assessment; and 2) pain reduction associated with wound dressing change assessed by the mean differences in scores of the Wong-Baker FACES scale between randomized treated and matched untreated (control) wounds at the six-month timepoint.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,007,272 shares representing 134.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,398,166 shares representing 40.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325,816 shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 31.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 2,270,677 shares representing 38.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231,277 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC holds 2,215,740 shares representing 37.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 1,394,102 shares representing 23.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694,624 shares, representing a decrease of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEO by 35.11% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 32.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Abeona Therapeutics Inc is 0.0055%, a decrease of 56.2150%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.29% to 21,846,763 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

