Orin Hirschman Discloses Position in SCPH / scPharmaceuticals

Fintel reports that Hirschman Orin has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,550,234 shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH). This represents 7.5% of the company.

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions.

The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 4,797,148 shares representing 17.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds 3,334,852 shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561,474 shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital, Llc holds 2,492,000 shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 24.14% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds 757,063 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346,724 shares, representing a decrease of 77.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 28.06% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 479,383 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884,008 shares, representing a decrease of 84.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPH by 19.83% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scpharmaceuticals Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Scpharmaceuticals Inc is 0.1267%, a decrease of 3.6357%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.67% to 14,214,979 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

