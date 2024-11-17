The Original Juice Co. Updates Security Consolidation Plan

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.
The Original Juice Co. Ltd has announced an update to its security consolidation process, impacting its ordinary shares and options. The company has received the necessary security holder approval, with the consolidation set to streamline the capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
