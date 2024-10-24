News & Insights

Original Juice Co. Ltd. Announces Upcoming Virtual Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 01:20 am EDT

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co. Ltd. is set to hold a virtual meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders are encouraged to vote on key resolutions. The company’s directors unanimously support the resolutions, reflecting strategic decisions that could influence future stock performance. Participants can join the meeting online, ensuring broad accessibility for investors.

