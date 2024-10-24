Original Juice Co. Ltd. Announces Upcoming Virtual Meeting

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co. Ltd. is set to hold a virtual meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders are encouraged to vote on key resolutions. The company’s directors unanimously support the resolutions, reflecting strategic decisions that could influence future stock performance. Participants can join the meeting online, ensuring broad accessibility for investors.

