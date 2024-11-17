News & Insights

The Original Juice Co Ltd Announces Share Offer

November 17, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co Ltd is inviting investors to acquire fully paid ordinary shares as part of a re-compliance prospectus, aiming to meet ASX listing requirements and expand its business activities. The offer is contingent upon shareholder approval of acquisition resolutions and ASX’s conditional approval for re-admission to the official list. Investors are advised to consider key risks and consult professional advisors before investing.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
