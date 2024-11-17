The Original Juice Co Ltd Announces Share Offer

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co Ltd is inviting investors to acquire fully paid ordinary shares as part of a re-compliance prospectus, aiming to meet ASX listing requirements and expand its business activities. The offer is contingent upon shareholder approval of acquisition resolutions and ASX’s conditional approval for re-admission to the official list. Investors are advised to consider key risks and consult professional advisors before investing.

