The Original Juice Co. Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co. Ltd has announced a security consolidation set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis by December 11, 2024. This reorganization, affecting OJC ordinary shares and OJCAR options, received the necessary security holder approval on November 22, 2024. Investors should watch for potential impacts on share value as the company moves forward with its plans.

For further insights into AU:OJC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.