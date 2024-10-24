News & Insights

The Original Juice Co. Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

October 24, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co. Ltd has announced a security consolidation set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis by December 11, 2024. This reorganization, affecting OJC ordinary shares and OJCAR options, received the necessary security holder approval on November 22, 2024. Investors should watch for potential impacts on share value as the company moves forward with its plans.

