The Original Juice Co Ltd Announces New Share Offer

November 24, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co Ltd is inviting investors to acquire fully paid ordinary shares through a new prospectus aimed at re-compliance with ASX listing rules. This initiative follows the company’s recent business expansions, including acquisitions and a proposed share consolidation. Investors are advised to review the prospectus thoroughly and consider the associated risks before investing.

