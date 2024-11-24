The Original Juice Co Ltd Announces New Share Offer

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

The Original Juice Co Ltd is inviting investors to acquire fully paid ordinary shares through a new prospectus aimed at re-compliance with ASX listing rules. This initiative follows the company’s recent business expansions, including acquisitions and a proposed share consolidation. Investors are advised to review the prospectus thoroughly and consider the associated risks before investing.

