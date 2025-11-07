The "Original Ethereum" Ethereum Classic Surges 28% Friday, Trouncing Ethereum. Here's Why.

Key Points

Proof-of-work blockchain projects appear to be coming back into vogue with a vengeance.

Ethereum Classic has seen strong trading activity in recent days, coupled with even stronger investor demand for its token.

Let's dive into what's driving this outsize interest in ETC today.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum Classic ›

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is one top-50 cryptocurrency project that many investors may have forgotten about. The original Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) proof-of-work blockchain (which was forked in years past as Ethereum looked to shift toward a proof-of-stake model) is still powered by the same mining consensus mechanism that Bitcoin and other crypto projects operate with.

Thus, with most of the activity attributed to Ethereum taking place on its proof-of-stake chain, Ethereum Classic's appeal has dwindled, as has its token price over the past year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Still down on the year, Ethereum Classic's 28.9% surge as of 1:05 p.m. ET Friday suggests this token may move back into the green on the one-year chart as momentum starts to pick up for this legacy blockchain project.

Let's dive into what's driving the investment thesis around Ethereum Classic today.

Investors are looking for proof-of-work alternatives

I've seen a number of pieces from notable crypto experts in recent days touting Bitcoin alternatives, the volume and likes of which I haven't seen in some time. To a certain extent, I don't really know what's fundamentally driving this outsize investor demand for Bitcoin alternatives. But for projects like Ethereum Classic that look and feel a lot like Bitcoin (with greater application development potential), I think that's an intriguing thesis to consider.

The idea that Ethereum Classic could benefit from a back-to-the-future trade in which crypto purists shift their focus back to proof-of-work tokens once again is a compelling argument, though I'm still skeptical. The amount of energy used to power networks such as that of Ethereum Classic is astronomical. And given the sort of compute and power required for other mega trends, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to play out, there's an argument to be made that these legacy networks could be a thing of the past sooner than investors think.

That said, the security and durability of Ethereum Classic's blockchain are impressive, and that's driving strong trading volume (around $150 million daily) on this network. If we see solid growth on this front, maybe the narrative will shift back. That could be what's happening right now. I'll be sure to provide more updates as they come, but this high-momentum move is one I'm going to be watching.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum Classic right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum Classic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum Classic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $591,613!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,905!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.