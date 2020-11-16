Origin Protocol Loses $7M in Latest DeFi Attack

Blockchain project Origin Dollar (OUSD) has sustained a re-entrancy attack resulting in a loss of funds worth $7 million, including over $1 million deposited by Origin and its founders and employees. The team has disabled deposits while the project’s native token is down 85% since the attack, according to CoinGecko.

Origin urged people not to buy OUSD on Uniswap or Sushiswap as those prices don’t reflect OUSD’s underlying assets.

The attacker utilized a flash loan and flaws in OUSD contracts to initiate what is known as a “rebase,” according to Etherscan and an updated blog from the team. The attack artificially inflated the supply of OUSD tokens within the protocol before swapping the newly printed tokens on SushiSwap and Uniswap for tether (USDT), the blog states.

“The attacker was able to create a rebase event inside the second mint after funds had moved to OUSD from the first large mint, but before the supply of OUSD increased. This created a massive rebase for everyone in the contract, including the attacker. The attacker then also received their first large OUSD mint, giving them in total more OUSD than the contract had assets,” Origin wrote in an update.

Early reports indicated that Origin Protocol had suffered a $3.5 million flash loan attack or pricing oracle attack. Although the attacker employed a flash loan, Origin Protocol has not cited oracle manipulation as the technical culprit.

Origin Dollar has not returned questions for comment.

UPDATED at 05:53 UTC on 11/17/2020 with confirmation of the attack, an updated figure and information on the attacker’s technique.

