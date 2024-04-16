Origin Materials (ORGN) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 2.28

The average one-year price target for Origin Materials (NasdaqCM:ORGN) has been revised to 2.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 2.16 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 284.47% from the latest reported closing price of 0.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Materials. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 10.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGN is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 35,842K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,046K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares, representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 42.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,033K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,676K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 40.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,745K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,650K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847K shares, representing a decrease of 193.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 79.78% over the last quarter.

Origin Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

