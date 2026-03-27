Origin Materials (ORGN) Price Target Increased by 2,900.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Origin Materials (NasdaqCM:ORGN) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 747.65% from the latest reported closing price of $3.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Materials. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 17.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGN is 0.00%, an increase of 81.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.80% to 21,881K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,835K shares representing 33.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing an increase of 66.02%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,721K shares representing 31.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 60.36% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,337K shares representing 24.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 73.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,215K shares representing 22.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 88.32%.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,076K shares representing 19.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.