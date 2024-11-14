Origin Materials options imply 8.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Origin Materials (ORGN) is 10.2x normal with calls leading puts 254:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.4%, or 0c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.7%.
