Origin Materials (FRA:5ER) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 3.82

The average one-year price target for Origin Materials (FRA:5ER) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of 3.47 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.87 to a high of 9.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 486.87% from the latest reported closing price of 0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5ER is 0.01%, a decrease of 51.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 39,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,847K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing a decrease of 35.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ER by 77.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,033K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,675K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ER by 64.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,564K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ER by 66.81% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,745K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ER by 68.72% over the last quarter.

