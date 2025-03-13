Origin Materials Earnings Results: $ORGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

Origin Materials ($ORGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $9,220,000, missing estimates of $9,261,600 by $-41,600.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ORGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

Origin Materials Insider Trading Activity

Origin Materials insiders have traded $ORGN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J. RILEY (CO-CEO AND DIRECTOR) purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

MATTHEW T PLAVAN (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 154,225 shares for an estimated $191,313 .

. JOHN BISSELL (CEO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 118,426 shares for an estimated $122,199 .

. JOSHUA C. LEE (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 93,250 shares for an estimated $98,546.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Origin Materials Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of Origin Materials stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.