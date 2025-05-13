Origin Materials Earnings Preview: Recent $ORGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

Origin Materials ($ORGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $29,682,000 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

Origin Materials Insider Trading Activity

Origin Materials insiders have traded $ORGN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J. RILEY (CO-CEO AND DIRECTOR) purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

JOHN BISSELL (CEO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 118,426 shares for an estimated $122,199 .

. JOSHUA C. LEE (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 93,250 shares for an estimated $98,546 .

. MATTHEW T PLAVAN (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,225 shares for an estimated $33,453.

Origin Materials Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of Origin Materials stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

