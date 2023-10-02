Origin Materials Appoints Matt Plavan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), a carbon negative materials company, said on Monday that it has appointed Matt Plavan as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 30.

Plavan will succeed Pam Haley, who has been serving as interim CFO since September 1 after Nate Whaley decided to step down as CFO.

Haley will continue in her previous role as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance.

Prior to joining Origin, Plavan served as CEO at IngredientWerks. Previously, he held executive roles, including CFO for publicly traded Arcadia Biosciences.

