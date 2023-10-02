News & Insights

Markets
ORGN

Origin Materials Appoints Matt Plavan As CFO

October 02, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), a carbon negative materials company, said on Monday that it has appointed Matt Plavan as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 30.

Plavan will succeed Pam Haley, who has been serving as interim CFO since September 1 after Nate Whaley decided to step down as CFO.

Haley will continue in her previous role as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance.

Prior to joining Origin, Plavan served as CEO at IngredientWerks. Previously, he held executive roles, including CFO for publicly traded Arcadia Biosciences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.