Origin investors reject Brookfield's $10.6 bln bid on proxy votes

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Origin Energy's ORG.AX investors have rejected a $10.6 billion Brookfield-led consortium's bid for Australia's largest power retailer at a shareholder meeting on Monday.

A final result will be known later on Monday.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.