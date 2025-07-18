Origin Investment Corp I Completes Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option for Additional 900,000 Units in IPO

Origin Investment Corp I completed its IPO, with underwriters purchasing an additional 900,000 units at $10 each.

Quiver AI Summary

Origin Investment Corp I, a new special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced that underwriters of its recent initial public offering, which closed on July 3, 2025, have fully exercised their option to buy an additional 900,000 units at $10.00 each. The sale of these units is now completed, with ThinkEquity serving as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The securities were registered under a Form S-1 statement effective July 1, 2025, and can be accessed via the SEC's website. Origin Investment Corp I plans to pursue merger or acquisition opportunities primarily in Asia, excluding entities with operations in China. This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities.

Potential Positives

The underwriters exercising their option to purchase an additional 900,000 units indicates strong investor confidence and demand for the Company's offerings.

The successful completion of the initial public offering (IPO) and subsequent sale of additional units enhances the Company's capital, providing more resources for future mergers or acquisitions.

Having a recognized manager like ThinkEquity for the offering may strengthen the Company’s credibility and market presence.

The focus on business combinations in Asia, excluding China, aligns the Company with market opportunities in a region known for rapid growth and potential investment gains.

Potential Negatives

The company has explicitly stated it will not pursue business combinations with entities in China, which can limit potential growth opportunities in a significant market.

The reliance on underwriters to fully exercise their option for additional units raises concerns about demand for the initial offering, potentially indicating weaker investor confidence.

As a SPAC, the company may face skepticism from investors given the mixed performance historically associated with SPACs, which could impact future fundraising or investment opportunities.

FAQ

What is Origin Investment Corp I?

Origin Investment Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to facilitate business combinations with other companies.

When did Origin Investment Corp I complete its IPO?

Origin Investment Corp I completed its initial public offering on July 3, 2025.

How many additional units did the underwriters purchase?

The underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional 900,000 units.

Who was the book-running manager for the IPO?

ThinkEquity acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

In which region does Origin Investment Corp I aim to find target companies?

The company intends to focus its search for target businesses in Asia, excluding entities with operations in China.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Singapore, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Origin Investment Corp I (the “Company”), a newly organized special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, the underwriters of its recently completed initial public offering of units, which closed on July 3, 2025, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 900,000 units. The additional units were sold at a price to the public of $10.00, before underwriting discounts. The issuance and sale of these additional units closed today.





ThinkEquity acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284189) relating to the units was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 1, 2025. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004. The final prospectus has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at



http://www.sec.gov



.







This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About Origin Investment Corp I







The Company is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company will not limit its search for a target company to any particular business segment, the Company intends to focus its search for a target business in Asia. However, the Company will not consummate its initial business combination with an entity or business in China or with China operations consolidated through a variable interest entity structure.





Contact:





Edward Chang, CEO





+65 7825-5768







eychang@originequity.partners





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.