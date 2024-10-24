Origin Enterprises Unveils 2024 Reports, Emphasizing Sustainability

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has released its 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports, highlighting its commitment to sustainable land use and progress towards ESG targets. The company’s reports are available on their new corporate website, reflecting their continued focus on market leadership in several countries including Ireland and the UK. Investors can explore how Origin is driving growth through sustainable practices.

