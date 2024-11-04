News & Insights

Origin Enterprises Shareholding Update: Janus Henderson Reduces Stake

November 04, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has announced that Janus Henderson Group plc has reduced its stake in the company to approximately 3.93% of the issued share capital. This change in shareholding could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics for Origin Enterprises, a company known for its sustainable land use solutions. The company is listed on both the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets.

