Origin Enterprises Q3 Revenue Up 47.3%

(RTTNews) - Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) reported third-quarter Group revenue of 880.6 million euros, an increase of 47.3% on the prior year or up 44.2% on a constant currency basis. On an underlying basis, at constant currency, revenues increased by 45.4% during the quarter.

The Group now expects to deliver increased growth in earnings year-on-year, with full year adjusted earnings per share, excluding any impact of the on-going share buyback programme, in the range of 64 to 68 cent for fiscal 2022.

Separately, Origin Enterprises plc announced Non-Executive Chairman, Rose Hynes, has informed the Board she will not seek re-election at the 2022 AGM. Rose Hynes has served as Chairman since October 2015. The company's Senior Independent Director, Gary Britton, has been appointed as Chair Designate to succeed Hynes at the conclusion of the AGM on 22 November, 2022.

