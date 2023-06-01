Origin Enterprises (LSE:OGN) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 5.83

The average one-year price target for Origin Enterprises (LSE:OGN) has been revised to 5.83 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 5.47 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.37 to a high of 6.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.86% from the latest reported closing price of 3.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Enterprises. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGN is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 15,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 8,491K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,660K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 11.69% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 1,093K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 21.47% over the last quarter.

AEDAX - INVESCO European Growth Fund holds 1,091K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing a decrease of 30.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 9.83% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 771K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 9.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 630K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

