Origin Enterprises Executes Share Transfer for Incentive Plan

May 22, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc, a leading Agronomy-Services group, has announced the transfer of 10,909 treasury shares on May 22, 2024, to meet the obligations of its Long-Term Incentive Plan. This move has adjusted the total of treasury shares to 17,613,505 and the number of ordinary shares in issue to 107,706,870. The company emphasizes its international presence with significant operations in Ireland, the UK, Brazil, Poland, and Romania.

