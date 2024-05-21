News & Insights

Origin Enterprises Executes Share Buyback

May 21, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has announced the purchase of 20,000 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €20 million share buyback program, with share prices ranging from €2.9350 to €3.0000. After these transactions, the total number of shares in issue will be 107,715,961, with an additional 17,604,414 shares held in treasury. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury with the potential for cancellation or future re-issue.

