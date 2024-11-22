News & Insights

Origin Enterprises Announces Strategic Board Committee Changes

November 22, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc announces key changes to its Board Committees, aiming to bolster its focus on sustainability and risk management. Notable changes include Dick Hordijk joining the ESG Committee, while Lesley Williams and Pam Powell will take on new roles in the Remuneration and Audit & Risk Committees, respectively, starting January 2025. These strategic shifts reflect Origin’s commitment to enhancing governance in its operations across Ireland, the UK, Brazil, Poland, and Romania.

