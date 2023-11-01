Origin Energy's top shareholder rejects Brookfield's 'best and final' $10.5 bln bid

Updates with AustralianSuper comment, background on deal

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pension fund AustralianSuper on Thursday rejected the Brookfield consortium's best and final A$16.40 billion ($10.53 billion) takeover offer for Origin Energy ORG.AX, saying the sweetened offer remained "substantially" below its estimate.

The consortium led by Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO, which also includes EIG's MidOcean Energy, is proposing Origin shareholders A$9.53 per share, up from the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece, and a 5.1% premium to the stock's last closing price.

"AustralianSuper intends to vote its shares in Origin Energy against the best and final offer from the Brookfield and EIG-backed consortium announced today," the pension fund, which holds the biggest stake in the power producer at 13.68%, said.

The consortium's sweetened offer of A$9.53 per share comes days after AustralianSuper rejected the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece.

Origin shares were trading 5.6% lower at A$8.56 as of 0103 GMT.

($1 = 1.5569 Australian dollars)

