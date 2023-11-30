News & Insights

Banking

Origin Energy's LNG vessel departs from APLNG facility

November 30, 2023 — 05:56 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details on Origin Energy LNG vessel departing facility in paragraphs 2-6

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Friday its LNG vessel that had reported a power outage and was unable to leave the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) facility has departed.

The power producer had earlier reported a loaded tanker docked at the site lost power, disrupting LNG deliveries from the joint venture facility.

Origin said an operation to move the vessel to safe anchorage for further repairs was started early on Friday, led by Gladstone Ports and Marine Safety Queensland in conjunction with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

A total of three LNG cargoes were affected as a result of the power outage earlier this week, according to the company.

The downstream operator of the APLNG facility, ConocoPhillipsCOP.N, was working on returning the LNG site to normal operations, which is expected to allow cargoes to restart loading overnight, Origin said in its statement.

Origin said it will begin ramping up LNG production to return LNG output to normal levels.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.