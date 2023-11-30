Origin Energy's LNG vessel departs from APLNG facility

Adds details on Origin Energy LNG vessel departing facility in paragraphs 2-6

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Friday its LNG vessel that had reported a power outage and was unable to leave the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) facility has departed.

The power producer had earlier reported a loaded tanker docked at the site lost power, disrupting LNG deliveries from the joint venture facility.

Origin said an operation to move the vessel to safe anchorage for further repairs was started early on Friday, led by Gladstone Ports and Marine Safety Queensland in conjunction with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

A total of three LNG cargoes were affected as a result of the power outage earlier this week, according to the company.

The downstream operator of the APLNG facility, ConocoPhillipsCOP.N, was working on returning the LNG site to normal operations, which is expected to allow cargoes to restart loading overnight, Origin said in its statement.

Origin said it will begin ramping up LNG production to return LNG output to normal levels.

