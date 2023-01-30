US Markets

Origin Energy's APLNG revenue jumps on strong pricing despite output drop

January 30, 2023 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Updates with background and context

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Tuesday reported a jump in second-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, driven by high realised prices, offsetting the impact of unsuitable weather conditions and unplanned outages.

The country's second-largest power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$821 million in the three months to Dec. 31, from A$693.6 million a year earlier.

Average realised price for LNG in the quarter was $15.94 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu), up 35% from the $11.80 per mmBtu earned a year earlier.

Production from Origin's share of APLNG dropped to 45.5 petajoules (PJ) from 60.8 PJ, as wet weather caused delays to drilling and restricted site access.

Earlier this month, the company lifted the annual forecast for its energy markets business on the back of higher natural gas prices.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP
BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.