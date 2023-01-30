Origin Energy's APLNG revenue jumps on strong pricing despite output drop

Updates with background and context

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Tuesday reported a jump in second-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, driven by high realised prices, offsetting the impact of unsuitable weather conditions and unplanned outages.

The country's second-largest power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$821 million in the three months to Dec. 31, from A$693.6 million a year earlier.

Average realised price for LNG in the quarter was $15.94 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu), up 35% from the $11.80 per mmBtu earned a year earlier.

Production from Origin's share of APLNG dropped to 45.5 petajoules (PJ) from 60.8 PJ, as wet weather caused delays to drilling and restricted site access.

Earlier this month, the company lifted the annual forecast for its energy markets business on the back of higher natural gas prices.

