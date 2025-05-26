Markets

Origin Energy Updates Full-year Guidance

May 26, 2025 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Ltd. (OGFGY,ORG.XA), an integrated energy company in Australia, on Monday announced that it has narrowed the full year 2025 Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA guidance.

Shares of Origin Energy were down around 4%.

The company now expects Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA for full year to be $1,300 million to $1,400 million, compared to the previous guidance of $1,100 million and $1,400 million.

In addition, Origin now sees its share of Octopus Energy FY25 Underlying EBITDA to be a loss of $0 - $100 million, versus the previous outlook for a positive contribution of up to $100 million.

The company said FY25 guidance reflected unseasonably warm weather in the UK and potential one-off impacts from the 2022 energy crisis subsidy.

ORG.XA is currently trading 4.42% lesser at AUD 10.53 on the Cboe AU Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.