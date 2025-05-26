Origin Energy Updates Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Ltd. (OGFGY,ORG.XA), an integrated energy company in Australia, on Monday announced that it has narrowed the full year 2025 Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA guidance.

Shares of Origin Energy were down around 4%.

The company now expects Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA for full year to be $1,300 million to $1,400 million, compared to the previous guidance of $1,100 million and $1,400 million.

In addition, Origin now sees its share of Octopus Energy FY25 Underlying EBITDA to be a loss of $0 - $100 million, versus the previous outlook for a positive contribution of up to $100 million.

The company said FY25 guidance reflected unseasonably warm weather in the UK and potential one-off impacts from the 2022 energy crisis subsidy.

ORG.XA is currently trading 4.42% lesser at AUD 10.53 on the Cboe AU Market.

