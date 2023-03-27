Origin Energy signs $10.2 bln takeover deal with Brookfield-consortium

Updates with detail on deal

March 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX said on Monday it has signed a binding scheme implementation deed with a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management to acquire the energy retailer for A$15.35 billion ($10.21 billion).

Under the scheme, the implied offer price is A$8.912 per share, slightly different from the A$8.90 per share offer made on Feb. 22, as the consideration mix was amended to A$5.78 per share and $2.19 per share.

The implied offer price of A$8.912 represents an enterprise value of A$18.70 billion, and is at a 9.1% premium to Origin's last close of A$8.17.

"The board unanimously recommends that Origin shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal," the power producer said in a statement.

Origin and the consortium are targeting implementation of the scheme by early calendar 2024.

($1 = 1.5038 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.