Origin Energy says Australia's new green energy policy likely to lead to more competition

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Origin Energy CEO Frank Calabria said on Monday Australia's new green energy policy was likely to lead to more competition in the renewable energy and storage industries.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.