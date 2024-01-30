Origin Energy posts fall in Q2 APLNG revenue as lower oil prices bite

Recasts, updates with further details

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Origin Energy ORG.AX on Wednesday reported a slump in second-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project on lower prices of oil and natural gas.

LNG prices, which predominantly remained low last year, have fallen further in recent times on account of ample inventories and milder winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Average realized price for LNG for the country's top power retailer was $11.88 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) in the quarter, down from $15.94 per mmBtu a year earlier.

Origin, whose shareholders rejected a $10.6 billion takeover bid from Brookfield-led consortium in December, said revenue from APLNG fell 28% to A$591 million ($390.12 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with A$821 million a year earlier.

APLNG, in which Origin owns a 27.5% stake, is a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS.

($1 = 1.5149 Australian dollars)

