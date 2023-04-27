News & Insights

Origin Energy posts 7% rise in APLNG revenue on higher spot LNG prices

April 27, 2023 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Harshita Swaminathan and Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday recorded a 7% jump in third-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project on continued strong pricing for liquefied natural gas.

Australia's No. 2 power producer said its share of revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$710 million in the three months to March 31, from A$666 million a year earlier.

