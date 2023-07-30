Origin Energy posts 12% drop in Q4 revenue from Australia Pacific LNG

(Adds context in paragraph 2, more details on production in paragraphs 4-6)

July 31 (Reuters) - Origin Energy , which is set to be taken over by a Brookfield-led consortium , said on Monday revenue from its share of the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 12.3% in the fourth quarter, hurt by softer pricing.

Oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have fallen from their 2022 peaks as slower-than-expected economic growth in key consumer China and concerns about global economic prospects cloud the outlook for fuel demand.

Australia's No. 2 power producer said its share of revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips and Sinopec , fell to A$611 million ($406.62 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with A$697 million a year earlier.

Origin, which is nearing the conclusion of its A$15.35 billion takeover by a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield, said the average realised price for LNG in the quarter was $12.24 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu), down from $14.24 per mmBtu, a year earlier.

Production in the June quarter, however, was higher than the March quarter as more optimisation activities were carried out following the impacts of wet weather, the company said.

Total production from Origin's share of APLNG came in at 48.3 petajoules (PJ) for the quarter, higher than 45.4 PJ in the March quarter and 46.9 PJ a year ago. ($1 = 1.5026 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ORIGIN ENERGY OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1)

