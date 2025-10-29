Origin Energy (OGFGF) Price Target Increased by 14.19% to 8.25

The average one-year price target for Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) has been revised to $8.25 / share. This is an increase of 14.19% from the prior estimate of $7.22 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.34 to a high of $9.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from the latest reported closing price of $7.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Energy. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGFGF is 0.13%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 145,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,745K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,462K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGFGF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,420K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,102K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGFGF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,261K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,143K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGFGF by 4.78% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,845K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 5,634K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGFGF by 4.92% over the last quarter.

