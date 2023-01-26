Origin Energy lifts annual profit forecast for energy markets business

(Adds details on forecast)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Origin Energy on Friday raised its fiscal 2023 earnings forecast for the key energy markets business, betting on higher natural gas prices and improved coal delivery under legacy contracts.

Underlying EBITDA for the segment is expected to be between A$600 million ($426.72 million) and A$730 million, up from the A$500 million to A$650 million range estimated earlier.

The latest outlook excludes the potential impact of the recently introduced A$125 per tonne coal price cap, the company said.

The A$12 per gigajoule price cap on natural gas that the Australian parliament approved in December will not have an impact on the performance of its energy markets division in fiscal 2023, the company said.

Origin, however, cut the production guidance for its Australia Pacific LNG business. The company has previously flagged a hit from wet weather conditions.

Output from the division is now expected to be between 660 petajoules (PJ) and 680 PJ, from 680 PJ to 710 PJ.

Australia's No.2 power producer is currently in talks with a Brookfield-led consortium to finalise its A$15.5 billion ($10.81 billion) buyout bid. The extended exclusivity period for the offer ended on Jan. 24, but the companies are yet to provide an update on their course of action. ($1 = 1.4061 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;)) Keywords: ORIGIN ENERGY OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.