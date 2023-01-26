Origin Energy lifts annual forecast for energy markets business

January 26, 2023 — 05:34 pm EST

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday raised the fiscal 2023 earnings forecast for its key energy markets business, driven by better natural gas prices and improved coal delivery under legacy contracts.

The company now expects underlying core earnings from the segment to be between A$600 million ($426.72 million) and A$730 million, up from A$500 million to A$650 million estimated earlier.

($1 = 1.4061 Australian dollars)

