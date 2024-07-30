News & Insights

Markets

Origin Energy : June Quarter Australia Pacific LNG Revenue Up 5%

July 30, 2024 — 10:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that its Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the June quarter was 5 percent higher than the prior year, at A$2.60 billion.

Quarterly Australia Pacific LNG production was 175.2 PJ down 1 percent from the prior year.

Electricity sales volumes for fiscal year 20224 were steady on the prior year as higher retail sales were offset by a decrease in business volumes.

Annual gas volumes declined by 10 per cent on the prior year primarily due to lower short term wholesale gas sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.