Origin Energy : June Quarter Australia Pacific LNG Revenue Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that its Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the June quarter was 5 percent higher than the prior year, at A$2.60 billion.

Quarterly Australia Pacific LNG production was 175.2 PJ down 1 percent from the prior year.

Electricity sales volumes for fiscal year 20224 were steady on the prior year as higher retail sales were offset by a decrease in business volumes.

Annual gas volumes declined by 10 per cent on the prior year primarily due to lower short term wholesale gas sales.

