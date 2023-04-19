Origin Energy invests about $400 million into battery project

April 19, 2023 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Thursday it has committed to an investment of about A$600 million ($402.66 million) towards the development of the first stage of a large-scale battery at the Eraring Power Station in New South Wales.

($1 = 1.4901 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.