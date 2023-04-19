Origin Energy invests about $400 million into battery project

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Thursday it has committed to an investment of about A$600 million ($402.66 million) towards the development of the first stage of a large-scale battery at the Eraring Power Station in New South Wales.

