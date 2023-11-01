Origin Energy gets sweetened $10.5 bln bid from Brookfield consortium

Updates with detail on AustralianSuper's rejection of prior offer in paragraphs 4 and 5

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Thursday it had received a sweetened takeover bid from a Brookfield consortium, valuing the power producer at A$16.40 billion ($10.49 billion), days after its top shareholder rejected the previous offer.

The consortium led by Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO, which also includes EIC's MidOcean Energy, is now offering Origin shareholders A$9.53 per share, up 8.2% from the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece, and a 5.1% premium to its last closing price.

The increased offer is the consortium's "best and final" proposal, subject to no rival offer, Origin said in a statement.

Origin said it unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the revised deal in the absence of a superior proposal.

Top shareholder AustralianSuper on Tuesday had rejected the prior offer, saying it was "substantially below" its estimate of long-term value for Australia's biggest energy retailer.

AustralianSuper and the Brookfield-led consortium did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 1.5640 Australian dollars)

