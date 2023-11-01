News & Insights

US Markets

Origin Energy gets sweetened $10.5 bln bid from Brookfield consortium

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

November 01, 2023 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

Updates with detail on AustralianSuper's rejection of prior offer in paragraphs 4 and 5

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Thursday it had received a sweetened takeover bid from a Brookfield consortium, valuing the power producer at A$16.40 billion ($10.49 billion), days after its top shareholder rejected the previous offer.

The consortium led by Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO, which also includes EIC's MidOcean Energy, is now offering Origin shareholders A$9.53 per share, up 8.2% from the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece, and a 5.1% premium to its last closing price.

The increased offer is the consortium's "best and final" proposal, subject to no rival offer, Origin said in a statement.

Origin said it unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the revised deal in the absence of a superior proposal.

Top shareholder AustralianSuper on Tuesday had rejected the prior offer, saying it was "substantially below" its estimate of long-term value for Australia's biggest energy retailer.

AustralianSuper and the Brookfield-led consortium did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 1.5640 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.