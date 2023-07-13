News & Insights

Origin Energy gets $48 mln govt funding to develop hydrogen project

July 13, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Thursday it received A$70 million ($47.67 million) in funding from the federal government to progress the proposed Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub (HVHH) in New South Wales.

The project, developed in collaboration with Orica ORI.AX - the world's top industrial explosives maker - was unveiled in 2022, with an intent to develop a "green hydrogen" production facility.

In the first stage of the project, it is expected to produce 5,500 metric tons of green hydrogen annually. The majority of this hydrogen will be delivered to Orica's Kooragang Island ammonia manufacturing facility in Newcastle, NSW.

The project is being designed with the potential to be scaled up to an export development in the future, Origin said.

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis using renewable electricity sources.

While a final investment decision on the project in still pending, production from the site is targeted for 2026.

HVHH is currently progressing through front-end engineering design, or FEED, which will help inform the final technical and commercial details of the development, Origin said.

Planning is also underway to progress the required environmental approvals, it added.

($1 = 1.4680 Australian dollars)

